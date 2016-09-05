Contact Us
Country Song Showdown

The Country Song Showdown...watch two of today's top Country Music Videos and vote for your favorite at KLAW.com

Adopt Don’t Shop

Every week, the Townsquare Pet Patrol features adorable, adoptable pets from across Southwest Oklahoma

[

‘Catch of the Day’ – The Kentucky Headhunters – “God Loves A Rolling Stone” [AUDIO]

By Seth Coburn 6 hours ago

Today we feature a group that has been around country music for awhile, preparing to celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band, a run that started out under the band name Itchy Brother.

[

Amy Schumer Drops Out of Sony and Mattel’s ‘Barbie’ Movie

By Emma Stefansky Yesterday | ScreenCrush

Sony and Mattel’s Barbie movie has hit snag after snag pretty much since its inception. At first, Diablo Cody was signed on to write the screenplay before tossing out her version in favor of competing three other writers against each other. Sony chose the winner and Amy Schumer joined the film to star (after a few touch-ups to the screenplay), but today she announced that, due to scheduling problems, she won’t be playing the iconic doll after all.

[

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Will Not Be Changed Due to Carrie Fisher’s Death

By Emma Stefansky Yesterday | ScreenCrush

Though it felt kind of wrong, when Carrie Fisher died in December a lot of us wondered how the Star Wars movies would weather her loss. Had she finished shooting all her scenes? (She had, at least for Episode 8.) How integral to the plot of Episodes 8 and 9 was Leia going to be? Would the story need to be changed to accommodate for her absence? Some wondered if her likeness would be Tarkin’d onto a body stand-in for the final movie, which felt wrong even to think about. (It’s not happening, thankfully.) Lucasfilm has a lot to consider after losing one of its biggest stars, but it sounds like none of The Last Jedi is going to be changed because of her death.

[

Watch All Seven Taste of Country RISERS Original Performances

By Billy Dukes Yesterday | Taste of Country

You've now met all seven Taste of Country RISERS, artists poised to break in a big way in 2017. Now treat yourself to a concert of all seven original performances. Some of these are songs you know, most are songs you need to know. All seven will make you fans.

[

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Might Have Songs After All

By Emma Stefansky Yesterday | ScreenCrush

Last week, the Internet entered into something of a panic when it was announced that Niki Caro, the director of the live-action Mulan remake, didn’t have any songs planned for the movie. For those of you who were bereft at the thought of no “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” army training/dance number, don’t freak out yet. While there aren’t any songs in the script right now, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any at all.

[

Follow Daniel Bryan’s Journey To The WWE Championship In Boom’s ‘WWE: WrestleMania’ Special [Exclusive]

By Chris Sims Yesterday | ComicsAlliance

Daniel Bryan's journey to the main event of WrestleMania XXX in 2014 is one of my all-time favorite wrestling stories, and one of the most inspirational. And now, as we approach WrestleMania season, Aubrey Sitterson, Kendall Goode, and Jim Campbell are taking Bryan's life-long journey into comics in the pages of Boom's WWE: WrestleMania special.

Check out a preview --- and find out what other famous WrestleMania moments are making it to the page --- as we talk to Sitterson and Goode about adapting Bryan's story!

KLAW-FM